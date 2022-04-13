Manchester United and Arsenal may reportedly struggle to seal the transfer of Napoli star Victor Osimhen this summer – even if they offer £100million for the Nigeria international.

The Premier League giants have both been mentioned as potential suitors for Osimhen ahead of the summer, but Team Talk claim that Napoli have decided they don’t want to sell, suggesting that even meeting the player’s £100m price tag might not get a deal done.

Osimhen has been superb in Serie A this season, contributing 12 goals and 1 assist so far, and generally looking like a player with a big future ahead of him.

Still only 23 years of age, Osimhen can surely still keep on improving, and it’s clear he’d make an impact at Old Trafford or at the Emirates Stadium.

Man Utd will surely be on the market for a long-term replacement for ageing strike duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani this summer, while Arsenal still haven’t replaced Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang since his January departure.

Osimhen perhaps seems out of reach, however, so these clubs will have to find alternatives out there who may be cheaper.