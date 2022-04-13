Big-name manager has spoken to Man Utd’s Ed Woodward at least three times despite not getting the job

Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly spoken with Manchester United chief Ed Woodward on at least three occasions in the last few years, despite never managing to land the job at Old Trafford.

This is according to Guillem Balague, writing for BBC Sport, with Man Utd long being linked with a strong interest in hiring Pochettino, despite once again snubbing him in favour of another candidate.

The Argentine is a favourite of legendary former Red Devils boss Sir Alex Ferguson, but it’s just never quite worked out for him in terms of getting the nod over other candidates.

Pochettino has impressed in previous spells in the Premier League with Tottenham and Southampton, but it seems his disappointing spell with Paris Saint-Germain may now have cost him, with Erik ten Hag in line to take over instead.

Time will tell if that turns out to be the right decision, but United will look very silly if things don’t work out with the Dutch tactician, given that they’ve wasted so many opportunities to hire Pochettino.

It could also come back to haunt MUFC if the former Spurs manager ends up at another Premier League club in the near future and gets another chance to show them what they’ve missed out on.