Real Madrid star Isco has denied claims he tried to help Chelsea in the Champions League by leaking team news.

Isco failed to even make the Real Madrid squad this week, and now he’s been accused of leaking the team news by a fan on social media.

As seen in the tweet below, Real Madrid announced the team only two hours before kick-off, as manager Carlo Ancelotti knows of a ‘mole’ in the dressing room who is leaking team news.

?| As expected Real Madrid announced the starting XI over 2 hours before kick-off because Ancelotti knows about the ‘mole’ in the dressing room who leaks starting XI to a well-known radio station. @defcentral #UCL — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) April 12, 2022

A Real Madrid fan swiftly responded to the tweet, claiming the ‘mole’ was Isco, but he was quick to deny the allegations, as seen in the tweet below.

Isco no es, ya que no estoy convocado y no he asistido a la charla técnica, a mandar hate a otro lado! TRISTES? — ISCO ALARCON (@isco_alarcon) April 12, 2022

Translated into English, the tweet reads: “Isco is not, since I am not summoned and I have not attended the technical talk, to send hate elsewhere! SAD”

Isco claims as he isn’t involved in the team talk’s, due to not being named in the squad, he isn’t going to know the team anyway, never mind leak it.

If it is true that Ancelotti knows who is leaking the team news, you’d expect their time at Madrid to come to an end in the summer.

The links to Isco are understandable, due to him potentially being frustrated at not being in the team. The Spanish midfielder’s contract expires this summer, and looks set to leave the club anyway.