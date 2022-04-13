Real Madrid star denies claims he tried to help Chelsea by leaking team news

Real Madrid CF
Posted by

Real Madrid star Isco has denied claims he tried to help Chelsea in the Champions League by leaking team news.

Isco failed to even make the Real Madrid squad this week, and now he’s been accused of leaking the team news by a fan on social media.

As seen in the tweet below, Real Madrid announced the team only two hours before kick-off, as manager Carlo Ancelotti knows of a ‘mole’ in the dressing room who is leaking team news.

More Stories / Latest News
Redknapp says Spurs might be a major problem for Liverpool on May 7
Barcelona scout Chelsea and Arsenal transfer target who has €25m release clause
Inter Milan enter the race for Arsenal transfer target

A Real Madrid fan swiftly responded to the tweet, claiming the ‘mole’ was Isco, but he was quick to deny the allegations, as seen in the tweet below.

Translated into English, the tweet reads: “Isco is not, since I am not summoned and I have not attended the technical talk, to send hate elsewhere! SAD”

Isco claims as he isn’t involved in the team talk’s, due to not being named in the squad, he isn’t going to know the team anyway, never mind leak it.

If it is true that Ancelotti knows who is leaking the team news, you’d expect their time at Madrid to come to an end in the summer.

The links to Isco are understandable, due to him potentially being frustrated at not being in the team. The Spanish midfielder’s contract expires this summer, and looks set to leave the club anyway.

More Stories Isco

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.