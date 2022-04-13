Redknapp says Spurs might be a major problem for Liverpool on May 7

Jamie Redknapp believes Liverpool – Tottenham game at Anfield on May 7 will be significant for both teams.

Spurs are in tight race with Arsenal for top four and Liverpool find themselves trailing Man City by only a point right now.

Former Liverpool and Spurs player thinks Conte team might cause Liverpool a lot of problems when the two team meet at Anfield. Speaking for Daily Mail, Redknapp said: “I find this title race impossible to call.

“I’ve got this feeling Liverpool v Tottenham on May 7 will be significant. Can Klopp’s crew navigate that one? That might be the match which causes them a major problem.”

First fixture between these two teams ended up in thriller match which finished 2-2 at Tottenham Stadium earlier in the season.

‘Conte ball’ has proven to be very difficult to deal with in big games as their counter-attacking prowess have caused Liverpool and Man City major problems this season.