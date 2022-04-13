Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo could reportedly be allowed to leave the club this summer after a difficult season at Old Trafford.

According to journalist Stefano Benzi, speaking to Calciomercato, the Red Devils seem prepared to part ways with Ronaldo after just one season back at the club, following his emotional return from Juventus last summer.

The Portugal international has struggled to reach his best form in a generally poor United side, so it could be for the best if he is cleared to move on, with the MLS seemingly likely to be his next destination.

Benzi says the Glazers are keen to offload Ronaldo, and their connections with Inter Miami owner David Beckham could be key.

This would be some statement by Beckham’s club if they could bring in one of the greatest footballers of all time, even if he is set to turn 38 next season.

The veteran forward is still one of the game’s finest finishers, but he perhaps lacks the legs he had a few years ago, leading to Man Utd needing to do extra work to accommodate him up front.

A departure surely makes sense for all involved, as Ronaldo could surely play on for a few more years as long as it’s not at the very highest level in Europe.