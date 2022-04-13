Manchester United have reportedly changed their approach to hiring a new manager, following the club’s bizarre decision not to hire Antonio Conte earlier this season.

Conte was available after leaving Inter Milan last summer, and looked ideal to come in and replace the struggling Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, only for Man Utd to stick with the Norwegian for too long, allowing Conte to end up being snapped up by Tottenham.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Ronaldo is said to have vetoed Conte’s arrival, with that feedback getting back to the club board.

The report adds that now, however, the Red Devils are not consulting players over their managerial recruitment process, with Ajax boss Erik ten Hag expected to come in this summer.

Still, United fans will surely be dismayed to hear that this kind of player power has previously been allowed to take hold at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo is undoubtedly a great figure in United’s history, and remains a key player for them now, but he surely shouldn’t have been able to block a move for a top coach like Conte.

The Italian tactician is an experienced winner who is now doing great work for a club who might now finish above MUFC, which didn’t look particularly likely earlier on in the season.

This will surely go down as a major error, even if Ten Hag does end up being a success at United.