Manchester United are reportedly set to finalise details for the potential announcement of new manager Erik ten Hag as soon as possible, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have had a nightmare season under both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and interim manager Ralf Rangnick, who now looks set to make way for Ten Hag ahead of next season.

See below for details from Romano, who states that Man Utd are hoping to be able to announce Ten Hag soon as they finalise the terms of his deal this week…

Ten Hag has performed well at Ajax, but it remains to be seen if he is really suited to the huge challenge awaiting him at Old Trafford.

We’re yet to see what the Dutch tactician can do in a more competitive league, with the expectations and general set-up at United also likely to be worlds apart from what he’s been used to at Ajax.

