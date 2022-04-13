Tottenham and Manchester United transfer target Milan Skriniar looks set to sign a new deal at current club Inter Milan.

Skriniar’s current deal expires in June 2023, which has alerted Tottenham and Manchester United who are interested in bolstering their defence, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, via Caught Offside.

Now, Fichajes are reporting that the Inter Milan defender is likely to sign a new contract until 2026, amid the interest from Premier League clubs.

The report lists Manchester City and Real Madrid as other interested parties, but it seems a new deal in Italy is the most likely, if they offer the 26-year-old what he expects.

The offer from Inter Milan will increase his salary from around €3m a year, to close to €5m, a significant increase which could tempt the Slovakian to stay at the club.

Antonio Conte managed Skriniar during his time at Inter, so he’s no stranger to the 26-years-old ability. Manchester United are also likely to be in the market for a defender this summer, due to the poor performances of Harry Maguire this season.