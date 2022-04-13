Tottenham Hotspur first teamer believes Conte should give him key responsibility

Tottenham Hotspur aren’t known for their ability to convert dead balls.

The Lilywhites have scored from just one free kick in the Premier League so far this season (Premier League) and defender Eric Dier believes he could improve that stat.

When asked why he doesn’t take more free kicks, Dier, who spoke during an interview on YouTube, said: “I should, I should. I’ve taken a few this season and have been unlucky with a few.

“Middlesbrough the keeper made a good save, Palace last season, I’ve just been missing that goal. I need that goal from a free kick to establish myself. But it’s nice to hear from someone who has seen me score some!”

As things currently stand, the Londoners’ order of taking free kicks sees star striker Harry Kane act as the first choice and despite being one of the world’s most prolific goalscorers, the England international doesn’t have a great record when it comes to dead balls.

Fellow strike partner Son Heung-min is also entrusted to take the side’s direct free-kicks but after converting just one during 225 domestic appearances, it is safe to say the South Korean’s dead-ball ability needs some work too.

So, with the club struggling to convert from outside of the area, perhaps Dier’s desire to take more free kicks is justified.