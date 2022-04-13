Former Manchester United striker Robin van Persie is reportedly the leading candidate to come in as assistant manager to Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford this summer, according to Stretty News.

The Red Devils have approached a number of their former players over the role, according to the Man Utd blog, but the likes of Wayne Rooney, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs turned the club down.

Stretty News claim that Rooney, United’s all-time leading goal-scorer and current manager of Championship side Derby County, was the former player who drew the most enthusiasm from the MUFC board.

It now looks like Van Persie is the most likely to work alongside Ten Hag, however, with the Ajax boss said to be keen to have a former player alongside him, according to the report.

This looks like it could be the start of an exciting new era for United, with Ten Hag showing plenty of promise during his time in charge of Ajax.

It will be interesting to see if this gamble pays off for United, who might have done well to opt for a more experienced candidate instead.

One imagines someone like RVP could be a fine link between the players and the manager, though.