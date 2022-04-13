Former Man United star leads race for role alongside Ten Hag, but most impressive candidate rejected offer

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Former Manchester United striker Robin van Persie is reportedly the leading candidate to come in as assistant manager to Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford this summer, according to Stretty News.

The Red Devils have approached a number of their former players over the role, according to the Man Utd blog, but the likes of Wayne Rooney, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs turned the club down.

Stretty News claim that Rooney, United’s all-time leading goal-scorer and current manager of Championship side Derby County, was the former player who drew the most enthusiasm from the MUFC board.

It now looks like Van Persie is the most likely to work alongside Ten Hag, however, with the Ajax boss said to be keen to have a former player alongside him, according to the report.

Robin van Persie could be heading back to Man Utd
More Stories / Latest News
Image: Liverpool’s Hillsborough tributes for 33rd anniversary ahead of Benfica clash
Liverpool vs Benfica team news: Liverpool make seven changes with Salah and Van Dijk dropped
(Video) Incredible scenes in Spain as Atletico Madrid fans welcome team bus

This looks like it could be the start of an exciting new era for United, with Ten Hag showing plenty of promise during his time in charge of Ajax.

It will be interesting to see if this gamble pays off for United, who might have done well to opt for a more experienced candidate instead.

One imagines someone like RVP could be a fine link between the players and the manager, though.

More Stories Erik ten Hag Paul Scholes Rio Ferdinand Robin van Persie Ryan Giggs Wayne Rooney

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.