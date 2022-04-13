Video: Anfield’s emotional YNWA before Benfica clash

Anfield sang an emotional You’ll Never Walk Alone before Liverpool’s clash with Benfica tonight as the Merseyside club remembers the 97 people who lost their lives at Hillsborough 33 years ago.

Liverpool are 3-1 up in the quarter-final tie and are looking to finish the job tonight, as Jurgen Klopp’s men chase an unprecedented quadruple this season and the Reds have a massive week ahead.

Friday is the 33rd anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster and the emotion of both occasions created an incredible retention of the Liverpool anthem, which can be seen below.

Todo aficionado al fútbol tiene que sentir esto alguna vez en la vida ??? ?? '???'?? ????? ???? ?????', desde Anfield, por @carIucci ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/6Xido828Hr — MARCA (@marca) April 13, 2022

The Reds also had beautiful tributes in the form of a special match programme and a 97 mosaic before the game.