Video: Firmino gives Liverpool back their lead after comedy of errors

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Roberto Firmino has scored to give Liverpool a 2-1 lead in their Champions League clash with Benfica after a comedy of errors from the Portuguese side.

Benfica were the masters of their own downfall after a through ball to Diaz was fumbled by the goalkeeper before former Spurs man Vertonghen cleared the ball straight to Jota.

All the Portuguese forward had to do then was cross the ball to Firmino for a tap in, which can be seen below.

The goal gives Liverpool a 5-2 lead in the tie, giving Jurgen Klopp’s side one foot in the semi-finals.

 

