Video: Firmino scores lovely volley for his second vs Benfica

Roberto Firmino has scored his second of the night in Liverpool’s Champions League quarter-finals tie with Benfica to give the Reds a 3-1 lead on the night. 

The goal, which can be seen below, was straight from a free-kick where Kostas Tsimikas crossed in such a lovely ball that all his Brazilian teammate had to do was redirect it towards the goal with a volley.

Benfica will be wondering how Firmino was so free, after some terrible defending.

That should be it for the Reds and will now face Villarreal in the semi-finals.

 

