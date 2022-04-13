Video: Firmino scores lovely volley for his second vs Benfica

Roberto Firmino has scored his second of the night in Liverpool’s Champions League quarter-finals tie with Benfica to give the Reds a 3-1 lead on the night.

The goal, which can be seen below, was straight from a free-kick where Kostas Tsimikas crossed in such a lovely ball that all his Brazilian teammate had to do was redirect it towards the goal with a volley.

WHAT A CROSS! ?

WHAT A FINISH! ? That is brilliant from Tsimikas & Firmino! pic.twitter.com/i1TEYuICDO — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) April 13, 2022

Benfica will be wondering how Firmino was so free, after some terrible defending.

That should be it for the Reds and will now face Villarreal in the semi-finals.