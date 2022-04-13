(Video) Incredible scenes in Spain as Atletico Madrid fans welcome team bus

Atletico Madrid is preparing for a huge night of Champions League action.

Diego Simeone’s men will take on Manchester City in a closely contested quarter-final second leg.

Last week’s first leg, which was played at the Etihad Stadium, saw Pep Guardiola’s Citizens run out narrow one-nil winners, thanks to a second-half strike from midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

Ahead of Wednesday night’s blockbuster encounter in Madrid, fans of the Colchoneros have come out in force to welcome their team.

Check out the scenes ahead of kick-off below.