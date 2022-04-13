Liverpool is preparing to take on Benfica in a Champions League quarter-final second leg game on Wednesday evening.

First leg goals from Sadio Mane, Ibrahima Konate and Luis Diaz mean the Reds will come into the important clash at Anfield leading 3-1 on aggregate.

However, after opposition striker Darwin Nunez managed to pull one back, Jurgen Klopp and his side would be wise not to take their advantage for granted.

In fact, so impressive has Nunez been that following a campaign that has seen him score 31 goals in 36 appearances, in all competitions, several top Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, have been heavily linked with a summer move (Empire of the Kop).

Speaking to reporters ahead of Wednesday’s European encounter, Klopp discussed the South American striker and believes regardless of where he plays, he has a big future ahead of him.

“Extremely good-looking boy and a decent player as well.” Klopp said.

“Really good, really good, I have to say. I knew him before, of course, but he played pretty much in front of me with these tough battles with Ibou Konate. Physically strong, quick, was calm around his finish when he finished the goal off.

“Good, really good. Obviously how you say in these situations, if he stays healthy, it’s a big career ahead of him.”

