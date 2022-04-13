Video: Konate header gives Liverpool the lead at Anfield

Ibrahima Konate has given Liverpool the lead in their Champions League clash with Benfica tonight with a cushioned header.
The French defender latched onto a Kostas Tsimikas corner on the 21st minute and cushioned his header passed the Benfica keeper to make it 1-0 to the Premier League side.
The goal, which can be seen below, gives Liverpool a comfortable 4-1 lead on aggregate and should see the Reds through to the semi-finals to face Villarreal.
Another STUNNING header from Ibrahima Konaté! ????
He did it last week and does it again this evening ?
Liverpool in full control of this tie!#UCL pic.twitter.com/w3VDhtT7nw
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 13, 2022
Benfica’s players will be kicking themselves, as no one jumped when the corner came in.