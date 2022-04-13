Video: Konate header gives Liverpool the lead at Anfield

Ibrahima Konate has given Liverpool the lead in their Champions League clash with Benfica tonight with a cushioned header.

The French defender latched onto a Kostas Tsimikas corner on the 21st minute and cushioned his header passed the Benfica keeper to make it 1-0 to the Premier League side.

The goal, which can be seen below, gives Liverpool a comfortable 4-1 lead on aggregate and should see the Reds through to the semi-finals to face Villarreal.

Another STUNNING header from Ibrahima Konaté! ???? He did it last week and does it again this evening ? Liverpool in full control of this tie!#UCL pic.twitter.com/w3VDhtT7nw — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 13, 2022

Benfica’s players will be kicking themselves, as no one jumped when the corner came in.