(Video) Shocking scenes in Spain as Chelsea and Man City fans clash in Madrid

Around 8,000 Chelsea and Manchester City fans have descended on Madrid in Spain this week for their team’s Champions League quarter-final second legs against Real Madrid and Atletico, respectively.

Chelsea was knocked out against Real Madrid on Tuesday night with Pep Guardiola’s Citizens in action on Wednesday.

However, despite the sporting spectacles on offer, large sections of both clubs’ fanbases have spoiled the country’s reputation after clashing at Madrid’s famous Plaza Mayor square.

Although punches and drinks were thrown, Spanish riot police were quick to break up the violent scenes.

Check out the shocking scenes below.

