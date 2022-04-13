“Where he’ll play, I’m not sure” – Wales manager comments on Bale’s future

Wales manager Rob Page has confirmed that Gareth Bale will continue his playing career past this season if the country reaches the World Cup but is not sure where that will be.

32-year-old Bale’s contract in Madrid expires at the end of this season, which has prompted many to speculate that the winger will retire before the start of next season, should Wales fail to win their play-off final to reach the World Cup in Qatar this November.

No clubs in particular clubs have been heavily linked with the former Spurs man but should he decide to continue his career, that will surely change as the Welshman’s quality is still evident when he plays for his country.

The Real Madrid star is still a massive part of the Welsh national team set-up and is still one of the side’s best players, evident in the 32-year-olds heroic display in the 2-1 victory over Austria last month.

In an interview with The Athletic, Page stated about Bale’s future: “If we get to the World Cup in November, then he will definitely be playing football. The World Cup is his dream, the one thing missing from his CV.”

“Where he’ll play, I’m not sure. Whether he comes home, stays in Spain, fancies another challenge, I really don’t know.”

The Daily Mail reported last month that Bale will make a decision on his long-term future after Wales’ World Cup decider this summer with either Scotland or Ukraine. His agent, Jonathan Barnett, claims that there is a ‘lot of interest’ in the Welsh international but they “have not done anything” yet.

Bale has played 176 times for Real Madrid scoring 81 goals for the La Liga giants. The Welshman’s career in Spain has been laden with trophies and has had some huge individual moments for Los Blancos but his career and relationship with Madrid fans has turned sour in recent years, following what appears to be a lack of motivation from the former Spurs man.

That lack of motivation might turn off clubs so it will be interesting to see where the 32-year-old ends up.