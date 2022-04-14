Manchester United are reportedly one of the clubs interested in a potential transfer deal for Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger this summer.

The Germany international is coming towards the end of his contract at Stamford Bridge, and the uncertainty over the Chelsea ownership could mean he’s set for a move away from the west London giants.

According to Goal, Man Utd are one of the clubs ready to take advantage of this uncertainty to pounce for Rudiger at the end of this season, though the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus are also being linked with the former Roma man.

Rudiger could be ideal for the Red Devils if they do manage to see off this competition for his signature, with the likes of Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly simply not looking good enough for the club in this hugely disappointing season.

Rudiger, by contrast, has been immense for Chelsea and would be one of the best bargains of the summer on a free transfer, with the Blues likely to miss his presence at the back a lot.

United will hope they can tempt the 29-year-old to Old Trafford, but one imagines the likes of Real and Barca would be more tempting right now after the Premier League giants’ major decline in recent years.