Arsenal are leading the race for in-demand €100m star

Arsenal are reportedly leading the race for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen has been in fine form since moving to Napoli from Lille and has been attracting interest from clubs around Europe.

The Nigerian striker would cost around €100m, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sport Witness, who also list Newcastle, Manchester United and Tottenham as other interested parties.

However, according to a more recent report from Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Arsenal are believed to be leading the race for the striker.

Arsenal are likely to be in the market for a centre forward, due to the poor form of Alexandre Lacazette, who is also out of contract in the summer. The French striker has only managed four goals in 20 Premier League starts, which isn’t a great return for a striker.

The price tag may be a stumbling block in the move, but Arsenal are desperate for a striker to complete their attack.

The likes of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, and Gabriel Martinelli are performing extremely well in forward positions, and a world-class number nine would help to continue to get the best out of their young players.

