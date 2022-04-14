Arsenal transfer target signs new contract until 2026

Arsenal transfer target Gianluca Scamacca has signed a new contract at Sassuolo until 2026.

Scamacca has been in impressive form for Sassuolo this season, and the CEO of the club confirmed they had received offers from the Premier League, as relayed by Football Italia.

Arsenal were one of the clubs showing an interest, according to FC Inter News, but Sassuolo have recently tweeted announcing an extension to his current contract, as seen below.

Clubs often extend contracts of players, simply to get a bigger fee for them if they do end up selling the player. However, if Scamacca was looking for an immediate move, it’s unlikely he would be willing to sign an extension.

Scamacca is still only 23-years-old and is currently playing regular football at Sassuolo. Although Arsenal are in need of a striker, they’ve been linked to Victor Osimhen from Napoli, as relayed by Sport Witness, so their aim may have been to bring in Scamacca as a backup option.

To continue his development, regular football is his best option, so there is no real reason for him to leave Italy at this time.