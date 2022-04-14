Video: Atletico Madrid-Man City brawl continues with crazy scenes in the tunnel after the game

The crazy brawl between Atletico Madrid and Manchester City players continued in the tunnel after the game, video footage has shown.

There was a huge clash between several players on the pitch towards the end of this Champions League quarter-final tie, which resulted in Felipe getting sent off.

But it didn’t stop there, with players and staff having to be kept apart in the tunnel after the match, as you can see in the video clip below…

Footage from the tunnel last night after the Atlético Madrid – Man City match. Savic and Vrsaljko involved from the home team. #ucl pic.twitter.com/ClTdaoLcPy — Nicolai Lisberg (@NicolaiLisberg) April 14, 2022

Pictures courtesy of TVOO Sports

City won the tie 1-0 on aggregate to progress to the semi-finals, but this was a big test for them as Diego Simeone’s aggressive side gave it their all in Spain last night.

It’s a shame to see this between top professionals, however, as emotions clearly got the better of some of the players out there.