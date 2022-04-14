New Chelsea owner likely to sanction marquee transfer, with three candidates named in report

Whoever becomes the new Chelsea owner is likely to sanction a major ‘marquee’ signing for the Blues this summer.

Three names seem likely candidates to come in, according to Goal, with West Ham’s Declan Rice, Monaco’s Aurelian Tchouameni and Sevilla’s Jules Kounde being on the club’s radar.

Chelsea fans would surely be happy with those players coming in, with Rice and Tchouameni among the finest young midfield players in world football, while Kounde already looks a world class centre-back despite his relative inexperience.

Chelsea will hope to have new owners in charge soon, following the government sanctions on Roman Abramovich.

The Russian oligarch has long invested plenty in quality signings for Chelsea, and one imagines any new owners who come in will also be ready to do their bit to keep the team competitive.

It will be interesting to see which players come in, but one imagines Rice would be the big favourite for most CFC fans.

Kounde could also be a hugely important addition due to Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen being out of contract this summer, leaving a major hole to be filled in defence.

