Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger is set to join one of Manchester United, PSG, or Tottenham.

Rudiger’s contract is due to expire in the summer, and due to restrictions placed against the Chelsea ownership, they are currently unable to extend his contract.

Sport are now reporting that it is between Tottenham, Manchester United and PSG in the battle for Rudiger’s signature, with Barcelona pulling out of any deal.

A meeting is set to occur between Antonio Conte and Rudiger, and Manchester United have already him an offer. PSG are yet to propose a deal, but are considering the German defender.

Rudiger is comfortable playing in a back three, which will be a huge positive for Conte. He has struggled at times when playing in a back four, so Manchester United and PSG should be wary of that.

Manchester United may be looking to improve their defence, due to the poor form of Harry Maguire, and PSG may be looking for a more reliable defender, due to the regular injuries to Sergio Ramos.

The Spanish defender has only made a handful of appearances since moving to France, and Mauricio Pochettino can’t rely on him regularly.