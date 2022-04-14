Chelsea star to be given the chance to impress Thomas Tuchel amid Premier League interest

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill is to be given a chance to prove himself in the first-team in pre-season amid interest from Premier League clubs.

The Chelsea centre-back is currently impressing on loan at Huddersfield, and interest in the 19-year-old has been increasing.

According to 90min, Everton, Leicester, and Southampton are showing an interest in the defender, but they also report that he will be given a chance to prove himself to Thomas Tuchel in pre-season.

If Tuchel doesn’t think he’s ready for the Chelsea first-team, they will likely explore a loan deal for the defender, possibly to a Premier League club.

The natural progression for Colwill after performing well in the Championship would be to play for a Premier League side, but maybe Chelsea is a step too early for the youngster.

However, if he proves himself to the manager, and with the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen out of contract this summer, he could be a welcome addition to the squad.

An advantage that Colwill has is he is left-footed. In a back three, having a left-footed, left-sided centre-back can be very useful, especially when building up play from the defence.

