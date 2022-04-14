Improved Chelsea star could push for transfer away, with Euro giants interested

Chelsea forward Timo Werner could reportedly be ready to push for a move away from the club this summer amid interest from Borussia Dortmund.

This is according to a report from Goal, who name Werner as one of a few Chelsea players whose future could be in doubt this summer, along with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

The Germany international is apparently wanted by Dortmund, according to Goal, which makes sense given they surely face the very real threat of losing star striker Erling Haaland this summer.

Werner could make sense as a decent replacement for Haaland, having previously shone in the Bundesliga in his time with RB Leipzig.

Things haven’t gone quite so smoothly for Werner at Chelsea, though he has shown some signs of improvement recently with some exciting performances and goals in the last two games against Southampton and Real Madrid.

CFC might do well to keep hold of Werner for a bit longer, as he may finally be settling in at Stamford Bridge and showing why he was considered such a big talent when they signed him.