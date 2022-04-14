Man United player could give them edge over Arsenal in pursuit of €80m transfer

Manchester United are reportedly interested in a transfer deal for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez this summer.

The Red Devils could do with strengthening up front ahead of next season, and Nunez’s superb form this season shows he could be an ideal addition to the squad at Old Trafford.

The Uruguay international has 32 goals in all competitions so far this term, and 90min also claim that Man Utd could gain an edge in the battle to get this deal done due to their connection through Edinson Cavani.

The report explains that United were first alerted to Nunez as an option after Cavani told them about the player, and he’s also expected to give the 22-year-old a good reference of the club.

Darwin Nunez is wanted by Man Utd and Arsenal
Nunez seems ideal for United, but he’s also been linked with Arsenal recently, and they’re another club in the market for a top striker this summer.

See below as Fabrizio Romano has reported on both MUFC and AFC chasing Nunez, who will likely cost €80million in the upcoming transfer window…

Arsenal need someone like Nunez to come in as a long-term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but one imagines the race for the top four could end up being crucial here.

The Gunners are currently ahead of United in the race for Champions League qualification, but it’s looking like being a close battle.

Nunez is surely too good to consider moving to a club where he’d be playing in the Europa League next season.

