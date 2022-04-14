Tottenham interested in raiding Antonio Conte’s old club for transfer of experienced star

Tottenham are one of the clubs interested in signing Inter Milan centre-back Stephen de Vrij, according to Sky Sports, as Spurs boss Antonio Conte looks keen to raid his former club.

The Dutch international is reportedly disappointed that his contract has not yet been extended by the Italian champions after several meetings between the club, himself, and notorious agent, Mino Raiola. The defender’s current deal expires at the end of the 2022/23 season, so should an agreement fail to be reached, the Nerazzurri will likely look to cash in on the 30-year-old and up their pursuit of highly coveted Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer, according to Sky.

De Vrij played 32 times under Antonio Conte during Inter’s Serie A-winning 2020/21 season, so will no doubt have the faith of the Spurs boss, and a pedigree of winning football to make a real impact, should Tottenham secure the signing of the Dutchman.