Tottenham interested in raiding Antonio Conte’s old club for transfer of experienced star

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham are one of the clubs interested in signing Inter Milan centre-back Stephen de Vrij, according to Sky Sports, as Spurs boss Antonio Conte looks keen to raid his former club.

The Dutch international is reportedly disappointed that his contract has not yet been extended by the Italian champions after several meetings between the club, himself, and notorious agent, Mino Raiola. The defender’s current deal expires at the end of the 2022/23 season, so should an agreement fail to be reached, the Nerazzurri will likely look to cash in on the 30-year-old and up their pursuit of highly coveted Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer, according to Sky.

De Vrij played 32 times under Antonio Conte during Inter’s Serie A-winning 2020/21 season, so will no doubt have the faith of the Spurs boss, and a pedigree of winning football to make a real impact, should Tottenham secure the signing of the Dutchman.

Stefan de Vrij of the Netherlands applauds the Dutch fansA player of De Vrij’s calibre defensively could prove to be a real coup for Tottenham. Despite rumours constantly circulating about Harry Kane and his future, if they are able to hold onto the Englishman, attacking reinforcements won’t be high on Levy’s list of incomings. Spurs still possess the talents of Heung-Min Son, Dejan Kulusevski as well as reinforcements in the form of Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn going forward – it’s really the midfield and defence that is of the greatest concern.
More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United transfer target changes agent ahead of possible summer move
Steven Gerrard snubs Fernando Torres to name the best player he played with at Liverpool
Approach made: Man United look set to beat Chelsea to €70m-rated star

De Vrij is not only a talented player on an individual level but having prior knowledge and understanding of an Antonio Conte system, which can often sway between a three or five at the back and a more traditional four at the back, is a fine trait to possess, and could make the Dutchman a real asset if Spurs are able to get a deal over the line.

More Stories Antonio Conte Stefan De Vrij

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.