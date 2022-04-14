Declan Rice responds to overconfident Lyon tweet after West Ham win

Declan Rice has responded to a tweet from the Lyon Twitter account, which seemed to be a little overconfident ahead of their Europa League meeting with West Ham.

Rice would have been barely off the pitch before sending the tweet, reacting to a tweet from Lyon which read “Are you really asking that like there’s a chance we don’t go through?”

The English midfielder decided their overconfidence deserved a response, as seen in the tweet below.

In the world of technology, the modern day footballer tends to head straight to social media after a game. Thankfully, it creates some hilarious moments like this.