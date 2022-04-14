Liverpool working on transfer of Mohamed Salah replacement

Liverpool are continuing to eye potential incomings in the forward areas of the park as negotiations with Mohamed Salah over a new contract continue to cast a shadow over Anfield.

The latest forward to emerge onto the Reds’ radar is Bayer Leverkusen attacker, Moussa Diaby – a man who has been linked with Liverpool as recently as last summer. The French international will still have two years left on his five-year deal with the German club but is said to be looking for a new club, according to SB Nation.

Liverpool may face domestic competition should they escalate their interest in the Frenchman, with West Ham also touted as potential suitors for the forward, and could have a fair case to plead should they re-qualify for the Europa League next season, or better still, win the competition this year. The Hammers would also likely be able to guarantee Diaby a starting spot, something he may struggle to lockdown at Liverpool due to their abundance of attacking options, even if Salah is to depart.

Diaby, a versatile forward who can operate on either wing, offers goal contributions aplenty, registering 16 goals and 11 assists across all competitions for Leverkusen this season, of which, four goals and two assists came during his eight Europa League appearances, demonstrating that he’s not one to shy away from the European stage.

At just 22-years-old the forward offers an abundance of potential, some of which we may get a chance to see more of for the national team. Diaby made his debut for France in September last year but has only made five appearances since then. He may feel that he’s worthy of another call-up after some fine Bundesliga displays this season and may even creep onto the fringes of a French World Cup squad should the stars align for the young Frenchman.