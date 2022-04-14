Police have begun a search for former Benfica, Atletico Madrid, and current Boca Juniors player Eduardo Salvio, after the midfielder allegedly ran over his girlfriend with a car after she caught the player cheating with another woman.

This stunning revelation sounds hugely worrying, with details below from Argentinian journalist Roy Nemer…

Police are looking for former Benfica, Atletico Madrid and current Boca Juniors player Eduardo Salvio. He is being accused of having ran over his girlfriend with his car after she reportedly caught him with another woman. pic.twitter.com/h29ClYdWQM — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) April 14, 2022

The incident is believed to have occurred last night (Wednesday) in Puerto Madero. The player is believed to have gotten in his car following an argument with his girlfriend, who discovered him with another woman before the Boca player started his car and ran over his girlfriend during his attempts to flee the scene.

Unverified sources on Twitter have claimed the victim is no longer in danger but was left with injuries to her leg.