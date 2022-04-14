Police searching for former Atletico Madrid star after he RAN OVER his girlfriend after she caught him cheating on her

Atletico Madrid
Posted by

Police have begun a search for former Benfica, Atletico Madrid, and current Boca Juniors player Eduardo Salvio, after the midfielder allegedly ran over his girlfriend with a car after she caught the player cheating with another woman.

This stunning revelation sounds hugely worrying, with details below from Argentinian journalist Roy Nemer…

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United appointment causes transfer target U-turn
Player reveals he is “surely” returning to Manchester United this summer
Man United could pounce for world class transfer due to major uncertainty at current club

The incident is believed to have occurred last night (Wednesday) in Puerto Madero. The player is believed to have gotten in his car following an argument with his girlfriend, who discovered him with another woman before the Boca player started his car and ran over his girlfriend during his attempts to flee the scene.

Unverified sources on Twitter have claimed the victim is no longer in danger but was left with injuries to her leg.

More Stories Eduardo Salvio

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.