Video: Felipe sent off as Atletico Madrid vs Man City descends into huge brawl

The game between Atletico Madrid and Manchester City spiralled out of control last night as Felipe was sent off for his antics.

It was a bad-tempered affair throughout, but things really descended into madness late on as everyone seemed to lose the plot.

Felipe was shown a red card, while Stefan Savic didn’t cover himself in glory either as Diego Simeone’s side showed all their usual tricks.

Watch below as these crazy scenes unfolded at the Wanda Metropolitano…

All in all, it’s hard not to come away feeling relieved that Atletico are out of the competition after the way they conducted themselves last night.

Some dangerous challenges were flying in throughout the game as they clearly set out to unsettle their opponents.

There was plenty to admire about how they played as well as they made life difficult for City, but it’s a shame to see them resort to antics like this so often.

