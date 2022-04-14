Freddy Rincon dies aged 55 following head injuries from car crash

Former Real Madrid and Colombia midfielder Freddy Rincon has passed away at the age of 55 after suffering head injuries from a car crash earlier this week.

According to BBC Sport, Rincon suffered serious head injuries after his car collided with a bus on Monday morning, and he’s now sadly died after being taken to hospital.

The former midfielder is best known in Europe for a spell at Real Madrid between 1995 and 1997, while he also had a brief spell at Napoli.

Rincon also won 84 caps for the Colombian national team and represented his country at three World Cups in 1990, 1994 and 1998, and his death will undoubtedly be deeply sad news for football fans in his country.

Four other passengers were also injured during Rincon’s car accident, but there hasn’t been more information released on their status at this time.

The Colombian Football Federation (FCF) have released a statement to mourn the death of Rincon.

“We will miss him and remember him with great affection, appreciation, respect and admiration,” said the FCF.

“We send strength, support and our condolences to his family, hoping they can bear this sad and painful loss.”