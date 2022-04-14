Full-back has agreed deal with Newcastle and will join in June

Irish defender Alex Murphy has agreed a deal to join Newcastle when he turns 18.

Murphy currently plays for Galway United in Ireland and will join Newcastle in June, when he turns 18, according to RTE Sport.

The North East club have reportedly won the battle for Murphy, fighting off competition from Torino, Celtic, and Brighton.

The 17-year-old made his first-team debut at 16, and was placed on standby for Ireland U21’s recently.

Murphy primarily operates as a left-back and is a clear message from the Newcastle owners, who claimed they would make attempts to improve the academy when they took over.

