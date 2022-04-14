Tottenham ahead of Newcastle & Man Utd as favourites to complete superstar transfer

Tottenham are reportedly the favourites to seal the transfer of Real Madrid misfit Gareth Bale this summer.

The Wales international is set to be out of contract at the Bernabeu, and there’s plenty of speculation over where he might end up next.

Bale recently had a loan spell at Tottenham and could return for a third spell at Spurs, though the likes of Newcastle and Manchester United may also be in the mix.

Latest odds on Bale’s future have Antonio Conte’s side as the joint-favourites to sign Bale, alongside surprise suitors Cardiff City.

See below for those odds in full…

Gareth Bale next club odds

  • Cardiff – 6/4
  • Tottenham – 6/4
  • Newcastle – 8/1
  • Any MLS Club – 10/1
  • Rangers – 16/1
  • Southampton – 16/1
  • AC Milan – 20/1
  • Man United – 20/1

Bale is clearly no longer at his very best, but one imagines he could still make an impact at Tottenham.

The 32-year-old would also be an exciting big-name signing for Newcastle, whose new owners will no doubt want to continue to bring in world class talent.

Bale is also linked with a move to Man Utd and to former club Southampton, though he’s at the stage in his career where a move to the MLS with odds of 10/1 could be a good bet.

