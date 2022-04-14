Steven Gerrard snubs Fernando Torres to name the best player he played with at Liverpool

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has named the best player he ever played with in his career at Anfield.

Gerrard, now manager of Premier League side Aston Villa, played alongside some truly world class talents in his time with the Reds, but decisively chose Luis Suarez ahead of others like Fernando Torres, Philippe Coutinho, Xabi Alonso, Michael Owen and Robbie Fowler.

Speaking to Gary Neville in the video below, Gerrard said he was instantly blown away by how good Suarez was when he joined, saying that his old team-mate Jamie Carragher was scared about coming up against him in training every day…

Gerrard also defended Suarez’s character away from the pitch, saying that’s not the same guy as the controversial character you so often see when he is playing.

Suarez was truly a joy to watch during his time at Liverpool and he went on to have a great career at Barcelona as well, forming a legendary strike trio alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar, and winning the treble in 2014/15.

It’s perhaps slightly surprising that Gerrard didn’t opt for Torres, however, given just how lethal they were as a partnership while the Spaniard was at his peak.