Manchester City star Jack Grealish has posted a hilarious response to having his hair pulled by Atletico Madrid players across both legs of their Champions League quarter-final.

City eventually won the tie 1-0 on aggregate after a 0-0 draw at the Wanda Metropolitano last night, but it was a fierce affair, and Grealish was on the end of some strange aggressive antics from Atletico players in both games…

Grealish has now jokingly referenced these attacks by sharing images of them on Instagram, alongside an emoji of a man having a haircut.

The England international certainly took this well, especially as many other players would have reacted far more angrily to these irritating antics from Diego Simeone’s players.