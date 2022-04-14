‘I want to play with Kulusevski’ – Striker interested in Tottenham move

Swedish forward, Joel Asoro, has expressed his desire to reunite with former teammate Dejan Kulusevski at club level, dreaming of a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

The two Swede’s played together at youth-level, for the Swedish side, IF Brommapojkarna before Kulusevski joined Atalanta and subsequently Juventus in Italy, while Asoro headed to Sunderland and then Swansea, before returning to the Swedish League (Allsvenskan) in 2021.

The forward told Swedish outlet, Fotballskanalen, “Ideally, I would like to play with Dejan, my friend”, according to Inside Football.

“It would be fun because we played a lot together when were little. I would like to experience that again”, Asoro added.

Kulusevski has made a significant impact since joining Spurs on loan in January, with the likelihood that the north London side will look to make the winger’s deal permanent in the coming months. Though Joel Asoro doesn’t currently boast the most prolific of goalscoring records by any means, Spurs could take a punt on the 22-year-old to understudy Harry Kane, and reunite him with a childhood friend.