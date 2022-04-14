Man City star responds to “hostile environment” at Atletico Madrid

A game that had the makings of an enthralling and heated second-leg tie between Atletico Madrid and Manchester City on Wednesday did not disappoint one bit, as fans and neutrals alike watched two masterful defensive performances slowly descend into chaos as tempers and frustrations rose in the Atletico camp.

City arrived at the Metropolitano Stadium in the knowledge that a clean sheet would ensure their spot in the Champions League semi-final for the second consecutive season, and Pep’s men were able to defend resiliently and stay cool in the heat of battle according to defender John Stones.

“I thought we dealt with it really well”, the centre-half told BT Sport.

“I don’t want to dwell on it too much because over two legs I think we played incredibly against such an experienced team in what they do in such a low-block”, said Stones.

“I’m so proud of the lads today with how we kept our control, our tempers – it’s so easy to get drawn into stuff like that”, Stones added.

“We knew it’s not an easy place to come, it’s my first time… hostile environment… it was a difficult night all around”.

City players were able to keep their heads amongst the rapidly boiling over tensions that ultimately saw the dismissal of Atletico Madrid’s Felipe and subsequently spilled into the tunnel following the final whistle, as players were separated by staff and security as they returned to their dressing rooms.

English youngsters Phil Foden and Jack Grealish bore the brunt of most of Atletico’s provocations, with Grealish’s hair being a particularly favourable point of interest amongst Simeone’s men – a continuation from the first leg.

Manchester City will now face a flying Real Madrid side in the semi-final, with the other semi-final featuring another ‘Spain vs England’ tie as Villarreal take on Liverpool.