Journalist Jonathan Shrager has confirmed that Manchester United star Nemanja Matic will leave the club in the summer.

United have many players out of contract this summer, including Edinson Cavani, Paul Pogba, and Jesse Lingard, who all look set to leave Old Trafford. However, Matic is still under contract until 2023.

Journalist Shrager has confirmed, however, that the plan is to sell the Serbian midfielder in the summer, as seen in the tweet below.

As it stands, Nemanja Matic will leave Manchester United this summer — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) April 14, 2022

Matic has performed well in spells for United recently, but due to his age, he’s struggling physically to keep up with the pace of the English game.

A lot of sides in the league play a high-intensity pressing game, which makes it difficult for Matic. With Donny van de Beek coming back from his Everton loan, and potential new manager Erik ten Hag planning his new squad, it’s expected Matic will be one to be let go.

It’s interesting to see who Manchester United bring in to replace him, as he still plays a part in the current first-team squad. Pogba is also likely to leave, as he is yet to sign a new deal, so there going to be left short in midfield positions.