€20m bid prepared: Arsenal schedule date to begin talks over winger transfer

Arsenal are reportedly set to open talks over a transfer deal for Galatasaray winger Kerem Akturkoglu this summer.

The highly-rated 23-year-old is attracting strong interest from Arsenal, who are supposedly preparing to offer around €20million for his services as negotiations are scheduled to start at the end of the season, according to Turkish outlet Star.

Akturkoglu looks a hugely promising talent who could end up being a bargain if he moves to the Emirates Stadium for just €20m, with Mikel Arteta in need of a skilful goal-scoring winger to replace the struggling Nicolas Pepe.

It remains to be seen if Akturkoglu will definitely be able to make the step up from Turkish football to the Premier League, but it seems clear that Arsenal rate him highly as they seem to have planned concrete discussions over a transfer.

The Turkey international has also been linked with Tottenham in the past by Aksam Spor, so it will be interesting to see if any other big clubs could yet join the race for his signature.

Arsenal gave Arteta plenty of money to spend last summer and it looks like they could make more changes to their squad again this year.