Manchester United have reportedly contacted Sevilla defender Jules Kounde over a potential summer transfer after a previous prospective move to Chelsea fell through.

The France international has shone in La Liga and it seems only a matter of time before he earns himself a big move, with Man Utd in need of a top centre-back like him.

According to Todo Fichajes, the Red Devils now look the favourites to sign Kounde in a potential €70million deal after contacting the player, and after Sevilla previously broke off talks with Chelsea

Kounde seems ideal to give Man Utd better options at the back, with Harry Maguire in particular having a really poor season at Old Trafford.

United have also been linked with Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger by Goal, but it remains to be seen who would be the club’s priority.

Either way it looks like being bad news for Chelsea, who could lose one of their most important players as he’s a free agent this summer, while their ideal replacement in the form of Kounde could end up at a rival.