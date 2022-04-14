Leeds United accelerating pursuit of centre-back Jesse Marsch knows very well

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Leeds United want to sign a new centre-back and have their sights set on the Bundesliga.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Whites are upping their pursuit of RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.

Gvardiol, 20, has only been with RB Leipzig for 12-months, but manager Jesse Marsch knows him well from his time working within the RasenBallsport’s network.

MORE: Savic chased Grealish in the tunnel after hair pulling incident, Guardiola had bottles thrown at him in tunnel melee

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle looking to raid Lyon again for £35m star who is close friends with Bruno Guimaraes
(Photo) Man City’s Jack Grealish posts hilarious response to having hair pulled by Atletico Madrid players
‘I want to play with Kulusevski’ – Striker interested in Tottenham move

Although the Croatian centre-back still has four years left on his deal, this summer could see him make a big move to the Premier League with Leeds United understood to be long-time admirers.

Currently valued at around £27m, the Whites could find their efforts rewarded should they make the German side an offer that would mean they make a decent profit after paying less than £17m to sign him from Dinamo Zagreb last year.

More Stories Jesse Marsch Josko Gvardiol

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.