Leeds United accelerating pursuit of centre-back Jesse Marsch knows very well

Leeds United want to sign a new centre-back and have their sights set on the Bundesliga.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Whites are upping their pursuit of RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.

Gvardiol, 20, has only been with RB Leipzig for 12-months, but manager Jesse Marsch knows him well from his time working within the RasenBallsport’s network.

MORE: Savic chased Grealish in the tunnel after hair pulling incident, Guardiola had bottles thrown at him in tunnel melee

Although the Croatian centre-back still has four years left on his deal, this summer could see him make a big move to the Premier League with Leeds United understood to be long-time admirers.

Currently valued at around £27m, the Whites could find their efforts rewarded should they make the German side an offer that would mean they make a decent profit after paying less than £17m to sign him from Dinamo Zagreb last year.