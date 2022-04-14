Arsenal considering loan with permanent transfer option but have doubts over the player

Arsenal are reportedly considering a summer transfer window deal for Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic this summer.

The Serbia international is set to be targeted on loan by the Gunners, who could also consider having a permanent transfer option as part of the deal, according to Todo Fichajes.

Jovic has struggled in his time at Madrid, but it could be worth Arsenal trying to revive his career, as he looked a hugely promising young talent just a few years ago.

Todo Fichajes suggest that Arsenal still have some doubts over the player, as they’re unsure they’ll be able to get him back to his best.

Still, there’s no doubt Arsenal can’t afford to be too picky this summer, as they’ll probably need more than one signing coming in up front as a matter of urgency.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left in January and wasn’t replaced, while Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are both out of contract at the end of this season.

A loan move for Jovic, ideally alongside a better signing in attack, could end up being decent business for Arsenal if they can pull it off.