Moyes tells West Ham board to sign Real Madrid striker who is keen on a move

West Ham United manager David Moyes has reportedly urged the club’s board to seal a transfer deal for Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic this summer.

The Serbia international has struggled for playing time at the Bernabeu after a lack of impact in the club’s first-team, and it seems likely he’ll be allowed to leave this summer.

Reports in Spain claim Jovic wants out of Madrid after his disastrous spell in Spanish football, and the Premier League could be his next destination.

Moyes is a fan of Jovic and has told the West Ham board to take a gamble on the former Eintracht Frankfurt man as he looks for more options up front.

The Hammers have been overly reliant on Michail Antonio up front this season, and Jovic could end up being another useful option in that position.

Jovic has also been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham in recent times, but he might do well to join West Ham in order to play more regularly and attempt to revive his career.