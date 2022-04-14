Moyes tells West Ham board to sign Real Madrid striker who is keen on a move

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United manager David Moyes has reportedly urged the club’s board to seal a transfer deal for Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic this summer.

The Serbia international has struggled for playing time at the Bernabeu after a lack of impact in the club’s first-team, and it seems likely he’ll be allowed to leave this summer.

Reports in Spain claim Jovic wants out of Madrid after his disastrous spell in Spanish football, and the Premier League could be his next destination.

Moyes is a fan of Jovic and has told the West Ham board to take a gamble on the former Eintracht Frankfurt man as he looks for more options up front.

Luka Jovic is being targeted by West Ham
More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool equal Manchester United’s Champions League record after win over Benfica
Savic chased Grealish in the tunnel after hair pulling incident, Guardiola had bottles thrown at him in tunnel melee
Terms agreed: Newcastle try to revive £30m transfer despite being leapfrogged by Euro giants

The Hammers have been overly reliant on Michail Antonio up front this season, and Jovic could end up being another useful option in that position.

Jovic has also been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham in recent times, but he might do well to join West Ham in order to play more regularly and attempt to revive his career.

More Stories David Moyes Luka Jovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.