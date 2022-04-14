Ex-Red Devil expects “tough decisions” to be made over Man Utd flops, but names one player who should be safe

Manchester United’s new manager could make a number of changes to this struggling squad over the summer, but long-serving goalkeeper David de Gea will surely be safe.

It’s been a nightmare season at Old Trafford, and fans will be hoping that there can soon be a fresh start and the beginning of a more positive new era once a new manager comes in this summer.

It could mean clearing out a number of the long-serving players in this Man Utd squad, though De Gea surely won’t be one of them, according to former Red Devils midfielder Luke Chadwick.

When asked if United could do well to bring in a more modern ‘keeper in the style of Alisson or Ederson, Chadwick insisted that De Gea has shown he’s still a hugely important part of the club and should be kept around.

“Obviously different managers have different ways of playing. I would say David de Gea is competent with the ball at his feet, he’s got a nice ball-striking technique. United don’t really play out from the back at the moment, unlike Liverpool and City. I think De Gea could adapt to that style if he had to,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“Overall I’d say De Gea’s been United’s player of the season again this year. He’s won that award so many times and I think he’s in line to win it again, so I can’t see the new manager making a new goalkeeper a priority, but it depends on how he wants to play.

“If he wants a goalkeeper who takes the occasional chance and plays out from the back, then maybe he’ll have someone in mind who he wants to bring in.

“But in my opinion, De Gea’s been exceptional and I think there’ll be a change in a number of other areas of this squad. It could mean some tough decisions with players who’ve been at this club for a long time, but I don’t see De Gea being a part of that.”