Manchester United had eight managers on their list of targets before choosing Erik ten Hag

Manchester United reportedly had eight managers on their list of targets before ultimately deciding on Ajax boss Erik ten Hag to come in as the long-term successor to interim manager Ralf Rangnick this summer.

The Red Devils look set to appoint Ten Hag, but also pondered seven other candidates, according to ESPN, who state that Mauricio Pochettino, Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique, Thomas Tuchel, Julen Lopetegui, Brendan Rodgers and Zinedine Zidane were the names on their list.

Those are all top coaches, so it’s come compliment to Ten Hag that Man Utd went for him over some of those, many of whom have won more trophies and succeeded at bigger clubs than the Dutch tactician.

Pochettino in particular seemed ideal for United, but it’s also easy to see why Ten Hag has proven a tempting choice due to the culture and philosophy he’s instilled at Ajax.

CaughtOffside previously revealed that Leicester manager Rodgers had a verbal agreement with United earlier this season, but it’s clear he was one of many names to be discussed by the club, and they’ve now made a different choice.