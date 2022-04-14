Man United set to open talks to sign striker Jurgen Klopp called ‘really, really good’

Regardless of which manager ends up succeeding interim boss Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United appears determined to sign a new striker this summer.

Although the likes of Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski seem to be available from Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich respectively, another player who has recently emerged as a top talent is Benfica’s Darwin Nunez.

Nunez, 22, has been with Benfica since he joined from Spanish side UD Almeria in 2020 in a deal worth £21.6m.

Since then the 22-year-old has gone on an emphatic run that has seen him score 46 goals in 81 appearances, across all competitions.

Following what has been an eye-opening campaign, the South American now sees his name heavily linked with a bumper move to the Premier League.

All the top clubs are thought to be interested in signing him, including both Manchester clubs, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Earning the credit of Jurgen Klopp, the Liverpool boss, who recently spoke about Nunez, referred to him as ‘really, really good’.

“Extremely good-looking boy and a decent player as well.” Klopp told reporters prior to his side’s Champions League quarter-final second leg.

“Really good, really good, I have to say. I knew him before, of course, but he played pretty much in front of me with these tough battles with Ibou Konate. Physically strong, quick, was calm around his finish when he finished the goal off.

“Good, really good. Obviously how you say in these situations, if he stays healthy, it’s a big career ahead of him.”

Darwin Nunez to Man United?

However, despite the mounting interest, according to a recent report from The Athletic, it is Manchester United who is looking to steal an early lead in the race to sign him this summer.

Discussing the need for United to sign a ‘younger’ striker this summer, Rangnick, as quoted by ESPN, recently said: “This is obvious.

“Edison’s contract is running out in the summer, and the club needs the best possible centre forward. This is an obvious one. I think everyone is aware of that.”

The Red Devils are reportedly preparing to ‘open talks’ over the possibility of signing Nunez and although the 20-time league winners are likely to miss out on qualifying for the Champions League, their ambition to secure the best talent still remains intact.