Harry Kane has reportedly made his decision amid interest from Manchester United after the Red Devils decide to appoint Eric Ten Hag as their new boss over Mauricio Pochettino, who was favoured by the Tottenham man, according to The Mirror’s John Cross.

United have been one of the many sides circling and pondering a move for Harry Kane this summer, and with former-Spurs boss, Mauricio Pochettino high on their list of potential successor’s to Ralph Rangnick this summer, a reuniting of former friends and colleagues in Manchester may have been on the card for Kane and Poch.

But, with United appearing to have made their decision, with Ten Hag tipped as the man to lead them back to the riches – the bubble of hope to bring Kane to Old Trafford may have just deflated. Should this be the case, it will be a massive early blow to Ten Hag’s rein, with the Englishman likely high on the incoming manager’s list of summer targets, particularly if Ronaldo is to depart in the summer.

Another factor that may have played into Kane’s reported decision is simply the performance of the two sides this season. Tottenham have been on a hot run of form under Antonio Conte in recent weeks, and subsequently leapt into a Champions League spot. If European football is high on Harry Kane’s priority list, then it is unlikely the forward would pursue a move to United if not for a late-season slump from Spurs, combined with a resurgence from United that sees them rise into the top four – not impossible, but quite unlikely.

Ultimately it appears that Manchester United will have to look elsewhere for their man to lead the line next season, with the likelihood of capturing Kane appearing to be diminishing before their very eyes.