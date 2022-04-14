Player reveals he is “surely” returning to Manchester United this summer

Manchester United look set to welcome an unwanted player back to the club this summer.

It’s sure to be a major rebuilding job for whoever comes in as the next Man Utd manager, and it won’t be helped by the fact that French flop Anthony Martial says he believes he is likely to return to Old Trafford once his loan at Sevilla comes to an end.

Martial hasn’t made much of an impact at Sevilla, which won’t come as much of a surprise after a total loss of form for the Red Devils in the last year or so.

It would be surprising if Sevilla took up an opportunity to make Martial’s loan permanent, so United will have to somehow try to find another buyer for the 26-year-old.

Of course, there’s always a chance Martial could bounce back and work his way into the club’s plans again, but we imagine most United fans and indeed figures at the club will see this update from the player as another unwanted nuisance.

“I see it very complicated to be able to continue at Sevilla. I’m not worried about that right now. I came knowing that it would be six months and then I would surely have to return to Manchester United,” Martial told the print edition of ABC, as translated by Sport Witness.

“I’m very happy with the experience of playing in a new club, as big as Sevilla and having minutes again. If we manage to be a top four team, we will have achieved the goal and I will be happy for the fans, who have been very good to me since I arrived.”